Kennedy Kanagawa, Kalonjee Gallimore, Kimberly Immanuel, and More Featured on COLLISIONS: A CONCEPT ALBUM
Collard & Rosenblatt's second album will be released on January 4th, following their January 3rd 54 Below Show.
Almost a year after the release of their first album, Little Love Notes, Collard & Rosenblatt are thrilled to announce their second album, Collisions: A Concept Album. Collisions: A Concept Album, produced in collaboration with the New Musicals Lab, includes over twenty new songs from musical-theatre-writing duo, Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt, featuring 24 vocalists, including Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Kimberly Immanuel (Wicked Nat'l Tour, Hadestown Nat'l Tour), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton Nat'l Tour, Octet), and Santina Umbach (Mamma Mia!).
Collisions: A Concept Album allows a deeper look into the fleeting moments of our daily lives, from the stranger on the train to the sizzling sound of sausages to the celestial beings above us. Told through many different voices, Collisions explores the boundaries of near-misses and perfect explosions through a small vocal and musical ensemble. With a captivating score by Collard & Rosenblatt, Collisions creates an atmosphere that allows both the listener and the performer to discover the ways in which we collide.
The studio cast of Collisions includes Sarah Allbrandt, Amara Berhan, John Byrd, Hannah Cecil, Jonathan Christopher, Melaina Furgeson, Kalonjee Gallimore, Kimberly Immanuel, Kennedy Kanagawa, Renee Kauffman, Alexandra Lagos, Lizzy Maisel, Chad McKnight, Erin McMillen, Charlie Murtha, Jack Muzczyka, Trevor Neal, Bryson Olivo, Colleen Pechin, Ethan Poisson, Colin Ruffer, Remy Thompson, Peyton Townsend, and Santina Umbach.
Collisions: A Concept Album will be available for streaming on all services on January 4th.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 23, 2022
Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Songs From A Hat with Tony Award-winning legend Patti LuPone, an evening with Come From Away Tony-nominee Jenn Colella and more!
Video: Ryan Reynolds Joins James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison for 5 QUESTIONS WITH JAMES AND JAM
December 23, 2022
Watch Ryan Reynolds join A Strange Loop’s James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison for the latest episode of the Broadway stars’ podcast 5 Questions with James and JAM.
Actors' Equity Association Applauds Boost in Funding for the National Endowment for the Arts
December 23, 2022
Read the statement Actors' Equity Association released after Congress passed an FY23 budget that funded the National Endowment for the Arts at $207 million – an increase of $27 million over FY22.
AIN'T NO MO' to Play Final Performance on Broadway Today
December 23, 2022
The Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will play its final performance. Read details about Cooper's campaign to save the show, take a look back at photos from opening night, and more.
Jessie Mueller and James Monroe Iglehart Lead Studio Cast Recording Of THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, Available Now!
December 23, 2022
Tony Award winners Jessie Mueller (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Waitress, The Minutes) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), lead the brand-new studio cast recording of the beloved holiday musical, THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, now available on all major digital music platforms.