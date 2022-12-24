Kennedy Kanagawa, Kalonjee Gallimore, Kimberly Immanuel, and More Featured on COLLISIONS: A CONCEPT ALBUM

Almost a year after the release of their first album, Little Love Notes, Collard & Rosenblatt are thrilled to announce their second album, Collisions: A Concept Album. Collisions: A Concept Album, produced in collaboration with the New Musicals Lab, includes over twenty new songs from musical-theatre-writing duo, Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt, featuring 24 vocalists, including Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Kimberly Immanuel (Wicked Nat'l Tour, Hadestown Nat'l Tour), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton Nat'l Tour, Octet), and Santina Umbach (Mamma Mia!).

Collisions: A Concept Album allows a deeper look into the fleeting moments of our daily lives, from the stranger on the train to the sizzling sound of sausages to the celestial beings above us. Told through many different voices, Collisions explores the boundaries of near-misses and perfect explosions through a small vocal and musical ensemble. With a captivating score by Collard & Rosenblatt, Collisions creates an atmosphere that allows both the listener and the performer to discover the ways in which we collide.

The studio cast of Collisions includes Sarah Allbrandt, Amara Berhan, John Byrd, Hannah Cecil, Jonathan Christopher, Melaina Furgeson, Kalonjee Gallimore, Kimberly Immanuel, Kennedy Kanagawa, Renee Kauffman, Alexandra Lagos, Lizzy Maisel, Chad McKnight, Erin McMillen, Charlie Murtha, Jack Muzczyka, Trevor Neal, Bryson Olivo, Colleen Pechin, Ethan Poisson, Colin Ruffer, Remy Thompson, Peyton Townsend, and Santina Umbach.

Collisions: A Concept Album will be available for streaming on all services on January 4th.