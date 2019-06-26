Kennedy Center Employee Files Lawsuit For $1 Million Over Signed HAMILTON Poster

According to The Hill, an employee sued the Kennedy Center for $1 million over a signed Hamilton poster.

The employee, Joseph Burgess, claims that he was treated unfairly by officials of the center after accepting one of the facility's signed Hamilton posters.

According to Burgess, one of the members of the staff told him he was allowed to take the signed poster. He said that it was not uncommon for staff to receive some of the memorabilia from the shows performed there.

However, according to his lawsuit, a Kennedy Center official demanded that Burgess return the poster. Burgess also claims that an official accused him of theft in front of others, and sent out an email complaining about Burgess.

The poster is currently in the office of a Kennedy Center executive.

Read more on The Hill.

Hamilton returns to the Kennedy Center in summer 2020.





