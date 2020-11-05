Ken Davenport to Release New Book CAST OF MENTORS

The tome is set to be released on November 19, 2020.

An indispensable new book for the theater, Cast of Mentors, by Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport will be released this holiday season. A deep dive into the workings of Broadway from Broadway's own, Cast of Mentors features choice excerpts from interviews with 50 theatrical luminaries, all from Davenport's own podcast, "The Producer's Perspective." Subjects range from Award-winning creatives and performers to behind-the-scenes powerbrokers and producers. The tome is set to be released on November 19, 2020.

In 2015, Mr. Davenport recorded the very first episode of his now famous podcast, "The Producer's Perspective." His goal was to help both active and aspiring theater professionals better understand what it takes to make it on Broadway by interviewing the most innovative, successful professionals from every corner of the industry. What he never expected was how much he himself - a Tony Award-winning veteran producer with decades of experience in the business -- would learn in the process. Cast of Mentors offers the choicest pearls of wisdom from 50 of Davenport's favorite interviews in one handy, enlightening, and comprehensive volume, for only $29.99 a copy.

Among the interview subjects included in the book is a who's who of the Modern American Theatre, including Lynn Ahrens, Michael Arden, Ben Brantley, Stephen C. Byrd, Ted Chapin, Kirsten Childs, Alan Cumming, Rick Elice, Sue Frost & Randy Adams, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Michael Greif, Mandy Gonzalez, Robyn Goodman, David Henry Hwang, Joe Iconis, Mara Isaacs, Jamil Jude, Lisa Kron, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Nina Lannan, Kenny Leon, Robert Lopez, Joe Mantello, Kathleen Marshall, Pam McKinnon, Terrence McNally, Lynne Meadow, Stacey Mindich, Rick Miramontez, Dominique Morisseau, Casey Nicholaw, Pasek & Paul, Diane Paulus, Eva Price, Tim Rice, Daryl Roth, Jordan Roth, Tara Rubin, Stephen Schwartz, Bartlett Sher, Leigh Silverman, Charlotte St. Martin, David Stone, Ali Stroker, Susan Stroman, Rebecca Taichman, Paul Tazewell, Jeanine Tesori, Sergio Trujillo, and John Weidman.

For more information and to pre-order with free shipping, please visit www.castofmentors.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ken Davenport is a Broadway and Off-Broadway playwright, as well as a Tony Award-winning producer. His writing credits include the Off-Broadway shows The Awesome 80s Prom; My First Time; and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage. He is the Co-Conceiver of the award-winning Altar Boyz and is the book writer for the Broadway production of Gettin' The Band Back Together, which premiered at the Belasco Theatre in July of 2018. Productions of his work have been produced internationally in over 25 countries around the world. Ken's producing credits include Once On This Island, Groundhog Day (Tony nomination), The Play That Goes Wrong, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Kinky Boots (Tony Award), The Visit (Tony nomination), Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), and more. He also serves as the Executive Producer for North America for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group. His teleplay, I.C.A., was the Grand Prize winner of the Acclaim Screenwriting Award, and his fully produced pilot, The Bunny Hole, won several prizes at film festivals around the country. Ken's blog and podcast, The Producer's Perspective, has garnered international attention and has been featured in Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, The Gothamist, and more. He has written over twenty-one books and e-books on producing, Broadway investing, writing, and how to raise money for shows, including How to Succeed in the Arts...Or in Anything and How To Write A Script in 30 Days. Ken has ghosted and consulted on the scripts for several productions.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You