Kelli O'Hara to Join Young Musicians At French Woods For 10th Annual Side By Side Concert

Students at French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts will share the stage with one of Broadway's brightest stars when Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara performs with the French Woods Symphony Orchestra and musicians from The New York Pops in the 10th annual Side by Side concert on Friday, August 15 at 7:45 PM. Joining Ms. O'Hara and Maestro Worsdale will be her music director and French Woods Alum, Dan Lipton. Dan will perform Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue as part of the celebration.

This celebratory concert marks a decade of educational partnership between French Woods Festival and The New York Pops. Each summer, 15 professional Pops musicians come to French Woods to mentor and perform alongside talented student musicians from around the world, offering them an unforgettable real-world orchestral experience under the direction of Maestro Brian Worsdale.

"This is more than a concert-it's a chance for our young artists to rehearse, learn, and perform with some of the best musicians in the industry," said Worsdale. "Having Kelli O'Hara join us for our 10th anniversary is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these kids."

Thanks to the generous support of French Woods founder Ron Schaefer, the Side by

Side initiative has provided full and nearly full scholarships to over 100 students through

the Kids on Stage program-giving passionate young performers access to world-class training and performance opportunities regardless of financial means.

The event is open to the camp community and invited guests, and it promises to be an inspiring evening of music, mentorship, and celebration.