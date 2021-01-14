Kelli O'Hara, Matthew Morrison and Victoria Clark to Take Part in LCT's LOOKING BACK AT THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Lincoln Center Theater's LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a free program of digital events, featuring LCT artists in performance, conversation and more, will continue on Thursday, January 28 at 7pm with "Looking Back at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA," LCT's 2005 award winning musical. Featuring original stars Victoria Clark, Matthew Morrison and Kelli O'Hara, the webinar event will be introduced by the production's director Bartlett Sher and moderated by Ira Weitzman, LCT's Mindich Musical Theater Associate Producer.

The Light in the Piazza, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, and a book by Craig Lucas, based on the novella by Elizabeth Spencer, opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in April 2005. The musical, which enjoyed a long run at the Beaumont, won 7 Tony Awards including Best Original Score (Adam Guettel) and Best Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark). Matthew Morrison and Kelli O'Hara also received Tony Award nominations for their performances.

The Light in the Piazza is set in the summer of 1953 and tells the story of a mother and daughter traveling through Italy, the daughter's romance with a handsome, high-spirited Florentine, and the mother's determined efforts to keep the two apart.

Visit LCT.org to register for the zoom webinar for "Looking Back at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA" and for more information on all of the upcoming LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES programming.