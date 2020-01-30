Kelli O'Hara, Jayne Houdyshell and Jennifer Ehle Will Star in Next Performance of THE COURTROOM

Waterwell announced today the complete cast for the next performance of The Courtroom, its re-enactment of deportation proceedings that is playing a series of special, one-night engagements in civic venues following a sold-out run in 2019. Tony Award® winner and Emmy Award® nominee Kelli O'Hara, Tony and Obie Award winner Jayne Houdyshell, and two-time Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle will join members of the original cast for one night only at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on February 12.

With text arranged from real court transcripts by Waterwell co-founder and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed, and featuring direction by Waterwell Artistic Director and Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans, The Courtroom is an intimate encounter with our nation's immigration court system.

The Courtroom comes to the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00pm in a special presentation by the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. Tickets, which are subsidized through the support of Foundation, are $11 and are available at lortel.org.

The Courtroom features a rotating cast throughout the year. The complete cast for the performance on February 12 includes Happy Anderson, Michael Braun, Hanna Cheek, two-time Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Tony and Obie Award winner Jayne Houdyshell, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Kelli O'Hara, and Kristin Villanueva.

The Courtroom will then perform on Monday, March 9 at 7:00pm at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway) in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre.

Casting for the performance on March 9 will be announced soon. Tickets are available at symphonyspace.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You