Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren & More to be Featured in Arlington's Signature Theatre Summer 2022 Events

This summer, Signature Theatre will feature an array of concert and cabaret performances to kick off the 2022/23 season, ranging from a special presentation at Wolf Trap, to a new musical to the return of Signature's popular cabaret series. Tickets for Hotter Than July and We Shall Someday are now on sale at SigTheatre.org. Tickets for Broadway in the Park are currently on sale at WolfTrap.org

Signature's Summer Schedule:

Signature Theatre Under the Stars



Lubber Run Amphitheater, 200 N Columbus St, Arlington, VA 22203

June 10th at 8PM

Free

Musician extraordinaire Mark G. Meadows and his band The Movement team up with powerhouse vocalist Kanysha Williams for a dynamite concert full of your favorite sizzling tunes. Featuring iconic songs such as "Superstition," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," and "Moon River," along with some of Mark's original music, this upbeat evening kicks off summertime in Signature style.

Signature Theatre & Wolf Trap Present: Broadway in the Park



Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, Filene Center, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA 22182

June 24th at 8PM

Tickets start at $30

Experience a night of stellar show tunes and memorable performances under the stars this summer at Wolf Trap. Two of Broadway's Tony-Award winning leading ladies, Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) and Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), join some of your favorite Signature Theatre artists for an incredible night of musical theater featuring songs from West Side Story, The Wiz, Gypsy, Funny Girl and more. Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner directs with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch.

We Shall Someday Concert



ARK Theatre

June 30 - July 2, 2022

Tickets $25

Book by Harrison David Rivers

Music & Additional Lyrics by Ted Shen

Directed by Kelli Foster Warder

Seamlessly weaving story and song, this concert presentation of a timely new musical chronicles three generations of a Southern Black family as they trace the effects of racism, activism and legacy from the Civil Rights Movement to the present.

Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder



ARK Theatre

July 5 - 17, 2022

Tickets $38; $35 for subscribers

Signature heats things up for the summer months with the first cabaret in two years! Inspired by Stevie Wonder's 1980 platinum album Hotter than July, this sizzling cabaret sets the ARK ablaze with songs from the album such as "All I Do" and "Master Blaster (Jammin')" along with some of Stevie's other hits like "Superstition" and "Overjoyed."

ABOUT SIGNATURE



Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature's "signature," and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater.

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works-including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 134 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 452 nominations.