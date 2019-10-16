Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Jessica Vosk And More Set For BROADWAY SINGS UNPLUGGED: SARA BAREILLES

The lineup is set for the second of three Broadway Sings concerts honoring singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. On October 21 at The Green Room 42, this Broadway Sings: Unplugged concert will feature original "unplugged" arrangements of Bareilles' hits, orchestrated for an acoustic band. The night will offer two identical shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.

The full lineup on October 21 will boast Kelli Barrett (Dr. Zhivago), Katie Boeck (Spring Awakening), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Patty Lohr (Kinky Boots), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked).

The concerts will give tribute to Bareilles and many of her iconic songs, including "Gravity", "Brave", "Many The Miles", as well as a few selections from her Tony nominated musical Waitress. The concerts will be produced by creator Corey Mach and music directed/orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes. More information about the new series, as well as the original series, can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

Tickets can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL on the fourth floor. Tickets are $20-$60. There is no drink minimum. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You