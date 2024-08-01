Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter to Star in Jamie Lloyd-Helmed WAITING FOR GODOT on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-time Tony Award nominee and multiple Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd will direct a new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Waiting for Godot will open on Broadway in the Fall of 2025 at an ATG theater to be announced with Reeves playing ‘Estragon’ and Winter playing ‘Vladimir.’



Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars having appeared in over 100 feature films including cinematic hits like the John Wick series, The Matrix films, and Constantine; dramas such as My Own Private Idaho, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Gift; and comedies like Parenthood, Something’s Gotta Give, and Always Be My Maybe. Waiting For Godot will mark Reeves’ Broadway debut.



Winter is a much sought after actor, writer, and director. He recently wrapped production on Adulthood with Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario which he directed and will also co-star. He has directed acclaimed documentaries The YouTube Effect, Zappa, Showbiz Kids, and The Panama Papers. He last appeared on Broadway in the 1979 production of Peter Pan where he played ‘John Darling’ opposite Sandy Duncan as the title character and as ‘Louis Leonowens’ in The King & I with Yul Brynner.



Reeves and Winter have a friendship that spans 35 years and began during the filming of the 1989 classic comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.



Director Jamie Lloyd said, “It is a real honor to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s sublime masterpiece — one of the greatest plays of all time.”



In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter said, “We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays.”



Waiting for Godot is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, and Gavin Kalin Productions. 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as general manager.



Learn more at www.godotbroadway.com.



Additional information about Waiting For Godot including theater, production dates, additional casting, and creative team will be announced in the coming months.

