Sean Allan Krill, Samantha Massell & More Will Lead PORTRAIT OF A HEART Reading

On March 23, 2022, Keaka Productions, LLC will present, by invitation only, the first industry reading of "Portrait of a Heart", a new play by Ashley Griffin (Trial). The reading will be directed by Mia Walker (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress). The play is based on a concept by Brian Spector (The Inheritance). The reading is set to take place at the Fisher Center at Syracuse University.

Paul, a kind art history professor, finds his entire world destroyed when his wife Flora dies suddenly, leaving him alone to raise his two small children. Years later he is approaching the climax of a nihilistic tailspin when he meets Mona - a brilliant art student who he becomes convinced is the reincarnation of his soulmate. With both he, and his children, fearing for his sanity, Mona's presence forces Paul and everyone in his life to question their belief in the eternal and face the often painful truth that hope is the one thing that can never be lost forever.

The cast features Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill, Mamma Mia), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset), Taylor Rose Mickens (A Doll's House Part 2 - Barrington Stage), and others.

The Fisher Center is Syracuse University's academic home in New York City. With 20,000 square feet of state-of-the-art teaching facilities, it enhances its existing NYC-based programs and offers new classes and programs in theater, architecture, business, communications, the arts, fashion, the humanities, and more.