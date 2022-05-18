Kaylee Rose, Michael Ray, Taylor Hicks & Twinnie to Join MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL

Mark your calendar as MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL Producer Brian Kelley will take the stage during opening night of the show on June 15, as he steps into the rotating role of "Bailey Stone" at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN. A second round of guest artists has also been revealed today including Kaylee Rose, Michael Ray, Taylor Hicks, and Twinnie, joining the already announced all-star lineup: Alana Springsteen, Angie K, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Canaan Smith, Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O'Neal, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, RaeLynn, Robyn Ottolini, Scarlett Burke, Sydney Sierota, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily, and Trent Harmon.



Kelley and his production company CuzBro Productions, in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment (Executive Producer Michael Barra), are producing MAY WE ALL and launching the world premiere engagement on June 7 - July 17. Tickets are available now via TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, and at the TPAC Box Office (505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN). For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.



Announced artists and dates for MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL:



JUNE



7 | LOCASH

8 | BRELAND

9 | Angie K

10 | Robyn Ottolini

11 | Thomas Mac and Alana Springsteen *Two performances!

12 | Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Alexandra Kay *Two performances!

14 | Lainey Wilson

15 | Brian Kelley

16 | Danielle Bradbery

17 | Sydney Sierota

18 | Scarlett Burke

19 | Kaylee Rose and Jamie O'Neal *Two performances!

21 | Trent Harmon

22 | Lindsay Ell

23 | Tigirlily

24 | RaeLynn

25 | Canaan Smith

26 | Michael Ray

28 | Twinnie



JULY



15 | Taylor Hicks



MAY WE ALL is an electrifying new Country music musical. Two years ago, when local sensation Jenna Coates (Bligh Voth) left Harmony to pursue her dreams of stardom in Nashville, her family and friends saw nothing but success for her. But Jenna never finds her hit and returns home, without a record deal or a dime to spare, only to discover that Harmony has also fallen on hard times. Now Jenna will have to face the music, reconnect with those she loved and make peace with her past to save herself and the small town she loves. Introducing two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, and debuting exclusively via MAY WE ALL, the show is filled with a score of 24 Country hits from Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and more, so come home to Harmony and let your heart sing.



The complete cast includes Bligh Voth, Brandon Ellis, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, Matt Manuel, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard, and Heidi Blickenstaff. The ensemble includes Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Zuri Ford, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Patty Lohr, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, Nathan Quay Thomas, and Macy Watts.



MAY WE ALL features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger. The creative team is led by director Shelley Butler, choreography by William Carlos Angulo, with musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Brian Usifer. The creative team also includes scenic design by Nate Bertone, costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by Zach Blane, sound design by Cody Spencer, and hair, wig, and make up design by Jason Hayes. Casting by Eisenberg / Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Ally Beans, CSA). Geoffrey Ko serves as musical director and Michael Aarons as musical coordinator. E Sara Barnes is production stage manager.



MAY WE ALL is produced by Lively McCabe Entertainment & CuzBro Productions, Round Hill Music, Ken Davenport, Bruce Kalmick, Dawn Smalberg/Michael E Morales, Mach 1 Partners LLC/Jonathan and Rae Corr, and Zak Kuhn/Backboard Entertainment. Lively McCabe Entertainment also serves as executive producer (Michael Barra, Executive Producer; Allison Bressi, Associate Producer).



MAY WE ALL was originally developed and produced at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, TN, (Michael Detroit, Executive Producer) and produced by special arrangement with Lively McCabe Entertainment, BMG Music, CuzBro Productions, and Big Blue Truck Music.



BIOGRAPHIES



Brian Kelley (Producer). Best known as the Florida half of the record-setting superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, Ormond Beach-native Brian Kelley is now embarking on a sandy solo adventure. Making a splash with debut album SUNSHINE STATE OF MIND and his MADE BY THE WATER TOUR, the chill-Country champion is capturing his lifelong connection to the Florida coast. Co-writing and co-producing the project alongside Corey Crowder for an elevated version of his typical party-ready FGL energy, the set matches Kelley's anything-goes ethos with a new sunshine-Country strut, as a partnership between Warner Music Nashville and Kelley's Nashville South Records. It's the latest piece of a creative empire which has already made Kelley and his FGL partner, Tyler Hubbard, one of the best-selling Country duos in history, and true business moguls. Alongside a chart-topping catalog that includes 2020's LIFE ROLLS ON (BMLG Records), 19 career #1 hits, and being the only act to achieve two RIAA DIAMOND-certified singles in Country music history ("Cruise" and "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha), the pair maintain thriving business initiatives in addition like FGL House, meet + greet, Round Here Records, Tree Vibez Music, Old Camp Whiskey, and Wolf Moon Bourbon (with Jason Aldean), plus a reputation as electrifying, stadium-thrilling headline performers. Diversifying his enterprise, Kelley is also hands-on with projects like musical and feature film, both titled MAY WE ALL with his production company CuzBro Productions; cult-favorite brand Tribe Kelley with wife Brittney; and a partnership with Oyster City Brewing Company.



CuzBro Productions (Producer). A creative powerhouse emerging in television and film production, CuzBro Productions was formed as the brainchild of Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (Co-Founder and Principal) and his cousin, actor Stephen Snedden (Co-Founder and President of Production), with writer Justin Halliwell serving as Partner and President of Development. Rooted in hard work, passion and authenticity, CuzBro Productions is dedicated to conveying compelling original stories and creating vivid, authentic worlds with inspired programming that speaks to the heart and humanity of all viewers. Represented by WME, the newly launched company has several television and film projects already in the works, with details expected to announce soon.



Lively McCabe Entertainment (Producer). Led by producer Michael Barra, this global live stage production company specializes in packaging and adapting iconic intellectual property into new stories for theater, film, and television. Projects include the stage adaptation of Clue which is currently the "most-produced play" in the U.S., and its sibling play Cluedo which is currently touring the UK, based on the iconic Paramount Pictures film and Hasbro board game and both available via Broadway Licensing. Other projects include the stage musical adaptation of the MGM film Mystic Pizza, featuring artists such as The Bangles, Wilson Philips, Rick Astley and Cyndi Lauper, and the musical Punk Rock Girl, with a book by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) in partnership with BMG and featuring artists such as Blondie, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett and Gwen Stefani - both available via Concord Theatricals. Visit www.livelymccabe.com.



Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Presenter). Since 1980, the nonprofit arts organization has welcomed more than 14 million audience members and served more than 2 million students, teachers and adults with live performances, teacher resources, professional development opportunities, classroom residencies and enrichment programs. Each year, TPAC serves several hundred thousand audience members with its HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series, a variety of special engagements, and the productions of three resident artistic companies - Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera and Nashville Repertory Theatre. TPAC's mission is to champion excellence in the performing arts and arts education, foster support for its resident companies and community partners, and serve as an inclusive place for all to enjoy meaningful and relevant experiences that enrich lives and promote economic vitality. Institutional sponsors include HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Nissan North America, and Amazon. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission. For more information, visit TPAC.org.