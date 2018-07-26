THE BAND'S VISIT, KINKY BOOTS, and COME FROM AWAY Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Today!

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.



This week's performers will include: Come From Away (Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Alex Finke, De'lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Tony LePage, Lee MacDougall, Julie Reiber, Caesar Samayoa, Pearl Sun, Astrid Van Wieren, and Sharon Wheatley); Kinky Boots (Mia Gentile, John Jeffrey Martin, and Stephane Duret); The Band's Visit (Katrina Lenk, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, and Etai Benson); This Ain't No Disco (Will Connolly, Tony D'Alelio, Hannah Florence, Chilina Kennedy, Peter LaPrade, Krystal Mackie, Nicole Medoro, Ian Paget, Theo Stockman, and Samantha Marie Ware)

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You