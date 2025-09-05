Katie Rose Clarke, Lauren Patten, and Conrad Ricamora Join SONGS FROM AN UNMADE BED Benefit Concert

Audio brought to you by:

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three Broadway powerhouses have joined the lineup to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Songs from an Unmade Bed, a one-night-only concert benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Trevor Project.

Katie Rose Clarke (Merrily We Roll Along), Tony Award winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) and 2025 Tony nominee Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!) join the show's original star, Michael Winther, and the rest of the star-studded lineup for the special performance, set for 7:30 pm on Monday, September 15, 2025, at Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall in New York City. Tickets are on sale now at kaufmanmusiccenter.org.

The celebrated trio join a previously announced cast of Broadway, film and television favorites: composer Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby), Max Chernin (Parade), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Alexis Michelle (TV's RuPaul's Drag Race), Manu Narayan (Company), Zak Resnick (Floyd Collins), John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Tony winner BD Wong (Jurassic Park films, M. Butterfly). Performers subject to change.

Songs from an Unmade Bed explores the inner musings and romantic life of a gay man living in New York City and was created by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning lyricist and librettist Mark Campbell with 18 composers: Debra Barsha, Mark Bennett, Peter Foley, Jenny Giering, Peter Golub, Jake Heggie, Stephen Hoffman, Lance Horne, Gihieh Lee, Steven Lutvak, Steve Marzullo, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller, Greg Pliska, Duncan Sheik, Kim D. Sherman, Jeffrey Stock and Joseph Thalken.

The show's original music director, Kimberly Grigsby, returns with cellist Christopher Cortez and percussionist Shane Shanahan.

This performance will feature the premiere of a new song by Campbell and composer Jake Landau as part of a short tribute to David Schweizer, the director of the original Off-Broadway production.

Songs from an Unmade Bed premiered in 2005 at the New York Theatre Workshop with Winther in the solo role. The original cast recording is on Ghostlight Records. A virtual version was reimagined by Wong and videographer Richert Schnorr during the pandemic as a benefit for Broadway Cares, raising $111,159 for the organization.