Kathryn Gallagher, Ali Stroker and More Featured On Theatre Podcast DRAMA
Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Tony winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud) are the latest stars to chat with Connor & Dylan MacDowell on their podcast DRAMA.
Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With newly recorded remote episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!
Check out their recent episodes with Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race), Nic Rouleau (Book of Mormon), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), and many more Broadway favorites.
For more information and to listen to all of the past episodes, visit https://thedramapodcast.squarespace.com/.
