Katharine Pettit Creative-KPC To Collaborate With Black Mental Health Alliance For Virtual Dance Program

Katharine Pettit Creative-KPC, a dance company founded in 2016 to spotlight social injustices using dance as a universal language and changing minds by opening hearts through movement, will present at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday July 14 "Transcend, Uplifting Their Voices," a free virtual dance-centered program with the goal of promoting inclusivity and celebrating Black Trans, Non Gender Conforming and Queer Young Artists. Collaborating with the Black Mental Health Alliance, KPC has curated a line-up of professional artists and companies including Pretty Big Movement, Maxfield Haynes, Zaman of Zamandari and Taranng Dance Troupe, Kemar Jewel, Okwae A. Miller, and Carolyn Dorfman Dance. In addition, a group of young poets, "Dewmore, Be More," will share poetry, rap and songs during the program.

Each collaborator is offering time and resources to the recipients of three Black Trans Mental Health Scholarships targeted for young artists pursuing a career in dance, including:

· One on one virtual advising sessions

· Participation in classes or company rehearsals

· Assisting in the creation of media for each awardee, including but not limited to professional photographs and dance reels

· Providing the connection with other dance professionals who will provide advice and assistance

Applicants must identify as Black Trans, NGC, and/or Queer. The application is open to students ages 17-27, who are actively pursuing a career in the performing arts with a focus on dance. The deadline for applying is Thursday, July 15, 2021 and applications may be obtained through the Katharine Pettit Creative-KPC website. A selection committee comprised of BIPOC collaborating choreographers will review all applications and award the scholarships.

In order to raise funds for the scholarships and for the July 14 program, KPC will be soliciting donations during the live program. All donations are tax deductible because the fiscal agent for KPC is New York Theatre Barn, a registered 501 (c)(3).

"Transcend, Uplifting Their Voices" will be live-streamed on Facebook (@katharinepettitcreative-Artist), on the company's website (www.katharinepettitcreative.com/transcend), on YouTube, and through EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transcend-uplifting-their-voices-tickets-160100275233) which is also a donation site. Registration in advance is recommended.