Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kate Rockwell and Spencer Howard Welcome Their First Child

Sylvie Violet Howard was born on October 19, 2022.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Broadway favorite Kate Rockwell and husband Spencer Howard have welcomed their first child.

Sylvie Violet Howard was born on October 19, 2022.

"Her (not so little) voice is the most beautiful sound I've ever heard," Rockwell writes in an Instagram caption. "It would be impossible to love anything more than we love you."

Rockwell recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theatre, which garnered her a Drama Desk nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's been seen recently as Anna on Amazon Prime's Harlem, Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on Blue Bloods, High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Some select regional theater highlights include Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music (Muny), Carrie Piperidge in Carousel (Arena Stages), Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Muny), and Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood (La Jolla Playhouse). Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records, and has performed her solo concert by the same name at Birdland Jazz Club, City Winery, and other venues in NYC.

Spencer Howard is the owner of Broadway Booker and a former Musical Theater performer. After graduating with a BFA from NYU, he spent the next 8 years traveling the world performing in shows such as West Side Story and Legally Blonde: The Musical.




Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Shop TOPDOG/UNDERDOG in BroadwayWorld's Theatre ShopShop TOPDOG/UNDERDOG in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
October 20, 2022

Shop official merchandise from Topdog/Underdog, including the Topdog/Underdog Pin Set, the Team SLP Water Bottle, the Yahya and Corey Logo Magnets, and more.
Kate Rockwell and Spencer Howard Welcome Their First ChildKate Rockwell and Spencer Howard Welcome Their First Child
October 20, 2022

Broadway favorite Kate Rockwell and husband Spencer Howard have welcomed their first child. Sylvie Violet Howard was born on October 19, 2022.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 10/20/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 10/20/2022
October 20, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022
October 17, 2022

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, October 17, 2022.
The Life and Times of Legendary Playwright, Arthur MillerThe Life and Times of Legendary Playwright, Arthur Miller
October 16, 2022

Arthur Miller's career as a writer spanned over seven decades and gave us some of the greatest works in the American theatrical canon. While plays like Death of a Salesman, A View from the Bridge and The Crucible are Miller's best known, he wrote dozens of other works during his lifetime.