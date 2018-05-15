Kate Burton Leads Cast of Old Globe's THE TEMPEST

The Old Globe today announced its next cast and creative team-including numerous Globe favorites and new faces-as the 2018 Summer Shakespeare Festival once again presents the finest of the Bard's work outdoors under the stars in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Summer will officially arrive with The Tempest, directed by Joe Dowling (formerly the Artistic Director for Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and Abbey Theatre in Ireland), with star of stage and screen Kate Burton as Prospera, running June 17 - July 22, 2018. Tickets start at $30.00, on sale to the general public now. Previews run June 17 - 22. Opening night is Saturday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Prospera, the Duchess of Milan, lives in exile on a desert island after being thrown out of power by her wicked brother. For company, she has only her daughter Miranda, the spirits who are native to the island, and her beloved books. The books are the source of her dark magic, which she uses to lure her enemies to the island so she can exact revenge. But her plot could destroy Miranda's happiness, so Prospera must choose between her own anger and her daughter's future. This enchanting fantasy, brimming with magic and romance, kicks off the 2018 Shakespeare Festival with spectacle under the stars.

"The Tempest, Shakespeare's masterpiece about redemption and the rediscovery of kindness, couldn't be more of a balm for our turbulent moment," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Its gorgeous poetry, breathtaking spectacle, and unforgettable characters remind us that virtue and forgiveness are supreme human values. It's one of my favorite plays, and I am thrilled that this summer it is in the hands of two masters: the eminent director Joe Dowling, and the surpassingly gifted classical actress Kate Burton. Together with an ace company of actors and first-rate designers, they will make a thrilling and memorable evening of Shakespeare under the warm San Diego sky, and I can't wait to share it with our audience."

The cast features Kate Burton as Prospera (starred on Broadway in Present Laughter and Spring Awakening, Tony Award-nominated for The Constant Wife, The Elephant Man, and Hedda Gabler, "Grey's Anatomy," "This Is Us"), with Philippe Bowgen as Ariel (the eponymous Picasso at the Lapin Agile; Off Broadway's Homos, Or Everyone in America and The Changeling), Robert Dorfman as Stephano (The Twenty-seventh Man,Broadway's The Lion King, Social Security; A Dybbuk, and The Normal Heart), Manoel Felciano as Caliban (Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood! and Twelfth Night, Tony nomination for Broadway's Sweeney Todd, Amélie), Globe Associate Artist Robert Foxworth as Alonso (Quartet, Other Desert Cities, Inherit the Wind, Richard III, August: Osage County, and many more), Lizan Mitchell as Gonzala (Drama Desk Award for Trojan Women, Broadway'sSo Long on Lonely Street, films The Preacher's Wife and The Human Stain, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"),René Thornton Jr. as Antonio (seen in every play in Shakespeare's Folio at American Shakespeare Center in Virginia), and Andrew Weems as Trinculo (Craig Noel Award winner for Don Juan; Born Yesterday, Inherit the Wind, and The Green Bird on Broadway). The cast also includes students in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program: Sam Avishay as Ferdinand (The Importance of Being Earnest, King Richard II, and Hamlet) and Nora Carroll as Miranda (Hamlet and King Richard II); and ensemble membersCarlos Angel-Barajas, Yadira Correa (Francisca), Daniel Ian Joeck (Sebastian), Jose Martinez, Renardo Charles Pringle Jr. (Boatswain), Larica Schnell (Ceres), Jersten Seraile, Samantha Sutliff (Juno), Morgan Taylor, Wenona Truong (Iris), Jared Van Heel (Adrian), and Eric Weiman (Shipmaster).

The creative team includes Alexander Dodge (Scenic Design; Craig Noel Awards for The Comedy of Errors and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder; Kiss Me, Kate), David Israel Reynoso (Costume Design; The Wanderers, Red Velvet, The Blameless, and more), Philip S. Rosenberg (Lighting Design; Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Elephant Man, and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Keith Thomas (Original Music), David Huber (Voice and Dialect Coach), Tara Rubin Casting (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).

Joe Dowling (Director) began his career as an actor at Abbey Theatre, Ireland's national theatre. He became the youngest-ever Artistic Director of the Abbey in 1978. He founded and directed the Gaiety School of Acting, Ireland's first theatre school. In 1995, he became Director of Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, where he served for 20 years. During his time at the Guthrie, he oversaw the building of the new three-theatre complex on the banks of the Mississippi River. Mr. Dowling has directed extensively in his native Ireland, on Broadway, in London's West End, and in many theatres in Canada and the United States. He holds honorary degrees from a number of universities, including National University of Ireland, University of Minnesota, Gonzaga University, and University of St. Paul.

