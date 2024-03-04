Kate Baldwin & Kennedy Caughell to Lead LITTLE WOMEN In Concert At Connecticut Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connecticut Stage Company will continue its inaugural season with Little Women in Concert, led by two-time Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) as Marmee and Kennedy Caughell (Wicked, Great Comet, Beautiful) as Jo March, with performances April 27 & 28, 2024 in New Canaan, CT.

The company will also include Kelly Gabrielle Murphy (Fiddler on the Roof Nat'l Tour) as Meg, Francesca Mehrotra as Beth, Cara Rose DiPietro as Amy, Ethan Riordan as Laurie, Michael F. McGuirk as Professor Bhaer, Jack Shapiro as John Brooke, and William Squier as Mr. Laurence.

Directed by Kate Simone, music direction by Ari Goldbloom-Helzner, choreography by Chris McNiff, and executive produced by Lorah Haskins, Little Women will be co-produced by New Canaan Library.

Book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, music by Jason Howland, and based on Louisa May Alcott's novel, Little Women the story follows the four March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, and their beloved Marmee in Concord, Massachusetts during the Civil War.

Tickets are available at www.ConnecticutStageCompany.org