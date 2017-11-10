Kara Lindsay, Randy Blair, and More Set to Appear in Private Industry Readings of IN THE BEGINNING

Producer Bill Fisher announced today that a private industry reading of the new musical, In the Beginning will take place on Friday, November 17, 2017 in NYC. Directed by Daniel Goldstein, In the Beginning features musical direction by Rick Hip-Flores, casting by Michael Cassara, and general management by Daniel Kuney.

Based on a true story, In the Beginning is a new musical comedy about the earliest beginnings of the Internet economy. When tech-whiz Charlie Chadwick begins his work-release stint at the Abernathy Pet Supply Company, he soon wishes he were back in jail. With the sudden death of its beloved founder, employees are mutinying and the company is hemorrhaging money. Charlie joins forces with Kate Abernathy, the founder's daughter and newly installed CEO, to develop The Abernathy Pet Sitter which relies on internet streaming, a concept only dreamed about in in 1992. When the porn industry's top producer turns up as the product's only investor, a hilarious journey of twists and turns ensues at the tech and porn worlds collide.

The presentation cast of In the Beginning will include David Beach (Something Rotten!), Randy Blair (Amelie), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Scott Guthrie (Ordinary Days), F. Michael Haynie (Wicked), Lacretta (Disaster the Musical), Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day), Kara Lindsay (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), George Salazar (Godspell), Tess Soltau (Wicked), and Price Waldman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).







In the Beginning features a book by Padriac Duffy and music and lyrics by Bill Fisher.

To RSVP and to hear music selections, please visit: kgmtheatrical.com/inthebeginning/.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





