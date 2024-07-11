Kara Lindsay & More Complete the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The complete cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS has been revealed, including Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies) returning to the production as the Standby “Winnifred the Woebegone”. On the heels of its record-breaking, sold-out run at New York City Center’s Encores! earlier this year, Once Upon A Mattress will begin previews on Broadway on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 and celebrate opening night on Monday, August 12, 2024, for the limited engagement through November 30, 2024, at The Hudson Theatre.



Tomorrow, Friday, July 12, The Hudson Theatre opens its Box Office to ticket-buyers for a morning of games, special guests, discounted tickets (limited to 2 tickets per person on select performances), and giveaways – with a Grand V-I-Pea Prize that includes a Casper mattress and a lifetime supply of tickets to the Broadway production of Once Upon A Mattress. Terms and conditions apply.



Lindsay joins the principal cast which stars Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, The Music Man), reprising her acclaimed performance as Winnifred the Woebegone, Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie (Spamalot, HBO’s “Shrinking”, “Ugly Betty”) as Prince Dauntless, Two-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom, Fame Becomes Me) as The Wizard, Tony Award Nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange, Shrek) as The Jester, Tony Award Nominee Will Chase (Mystery of Edwin Drood, “Nashville”) as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Book of Mormon) returns as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly (An Enemy of the People, The Warriors) returns as King Sextimus, and Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”, Wicked) as Queen Aggravain. Rounding out the cast are Daniel Beeman, Wendi Bergamini, Cicily Daniels, Taylor Marie Daniel, Ben Davis, Sheldon Henry, Oyoyo Joi, Amanda Lamotte, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Olaribigbe, Adam Roberts, Jeffrey Schecter, Darius Wright, and Richard Riaz Yoder.



The beloved musical returns to Broadway in a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Gilmore Girls”), directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into The Woods). An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.



Once Upon A Mattress features Choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (The Who’s Tommy); Scenic Design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Fun Home, SpongeBob SquarePants); Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge! The Musical); Costume Design by Andrea Hood (Into the Woods); Sound Design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Days of Wine and Roses, Merrily We Roll Along); Hair, Wig and Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas (Sweeney Todd, &Juliet); and Physical Comedy and Effects by Obie Award winner Skylar Fox (Fat Ham, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child- assoc.) Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza), and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Company) will serve as Music Supervisor, with Annbritt duChateau as Music Director. General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions. Casting is by The Telsey Office (Bernard Telsey, CSA; Craig Burns, CSA). Cody Renard Richard is Production Stage Manager.



Following its New York engagement, the production will head to Los Angeles for a four-week engagement at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre from December 10, 2024 – January 5, 2025.

