Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's Collage Revisited And STORY/

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's production of Collage Revisited(2025) and STORY/, which play during the company's 2025 Annual Festival. The show runs for three performances on August 30 at 2pm and 7pm and August 31 at 2 pm. The 2025 Annual Festival includes thoughtful offerings and original performances by artists innovating in dance, music, film, archiving, storytelling, and more, featuringNichole Canuso, Deborah Hay, Ayodele Casel, Kayla Farrish, Lori Goldston, among others! Tickets for the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company performances are $45 for general admission and $25 with a student ID.

In Collage Revisited, the full company revisits The History of Collage, the last collaboration between Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane before Arnie's death. Originally created in 1988, the remounting is part of a legacy project for the company-looking back to look forward. Kaatsbaan audiences will experience a preview of the first time Collage will be performed in over 20 years. The piece recalls the excitement the two artists shared as they set out to reconsider dance spectacle during the 1980s art scene. Collage Revisited blends dance, music, and spoken word, exploring themes of identity. STORY/, a work conceived and directed by Bill T. Jones from 2013, has been added to the program.

On Saturday, August 30, 3-7 pm, Samosa Shack food truck, an Hudson Valley favorite at some of the busiest farm & flea markets, pop-ups, and catered events, will be on site at Kaatsbaan. Samosa Shack uses Hudson Valley farm-fresh, seasonal ingredients to bring handcrafted, plant-based, Indian-inspired deliciousness to the beautiful surroundings of Kaatsbaan on its opening weekend! Vegan/Vegetarian/GF covered by options listed.