Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Unveils 2025 Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive Guest Artists And Auditions

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has revealed auditions and Guest Artists for the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive (KBI), from June 23 - August 16, 2025.
KBI is a great opportunity to train with a specially curated group of accomplished international dance artists in group ballet classes. Along with KBI Artistic Director Paloma Herrera, faculty and guest teachers include Kaatsbaan co-founders Martine van Hamel, Kevin Mckenzie, along with Beth Ferrell, Luciana Paris, and Adrienne Schulte, as well as returning KBI teacher Lorin Mathis and choreographers Maria Konrad, Gemma Bond, Calvin Hilpert, and Jessica Lang. Training will include daily ballet technique classes, and opportunities to fine-tune classical solos and corps de ballet repertoire.
The students will have the fortunate opportunity to be taught by these internationally recognized stars and additionally, will be given the chance to be coached and inspired by tour Guest Artists over the span of two days during each session. This year's Guest Artists include: Stella Abrera (Session 1), Leanne Benjamin (Session 2), Lauren Anderson (Session 3), and Megan Fairchild (Session 4).
This unique training program is designed for young dancers between the ages of 13 and 18 (who have at least two years of pointe work) to develop exceptional technical skills, artistic refinement, and a sophisticated approach to repertoire, with the ultimate goal of preparing attendees for a career in the arts.
There are two options for how to audition:
In-Person
January 17 & 18, 2025 in New York City
Baryshnikov Arts Center (450 W 37th Street, NY, NY 10018)
Three in-person audition sessions led by Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensives' Artistic Director Paloma Herrera, with Kevin Mckenzie and Martine van Hamel in attendance.
January 19, 2025 at Kaatsbaan in Tivoli
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583)
Two in-person audition sessions led by Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensives' Artistic Director Paloma Herrera, with Kevin Mckenzie and Martine van Hamel in attendance.
Video Submission
Accepted December 1, 2024 through March 8, 2025.
Dancers have the choice of attending one or up to four two-week sessions, either as a residential student in onsite boarding or as a day student, in the beautiful Hudson Valley in Upstate New York. KBI has a no refund policy. Insurance may be purchased upon registration.
Session I (2 weeks)
June 23-July 5, 2025
Session II (2 weeks)
July 7-19, 2025
Session III (2 weeks)
July 21-August 2, 2025
Session IV (2 weeks)
August 4-16, 2025
Tuition Includes:
Daily classes with world-renowned faculty, 6 days per week
All-star faculty
Pianists collaborating with dancers throughout the program
End of session showcase, featuring classical repertoire and KBI dancer material developed under the guidance of Choreography Guest Artist.
A limited-edition leotard or pair of shorts from the Chameleon by April Giangeruso Kaatsbaan collection
Housing and Meal Plan Includes:
Housing at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's Dancer's Inn, fully supervised
Full meal plan (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner)
Activities, including on and off-site trips
Laundry & incidentals
For more information and to register to audition, visit https://kaatsbaan.org/about-kaatsbaan-ballet-intensive.
