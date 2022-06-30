Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Full Programming For 2022 Fall Festival - Tickets Now On Sale!

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (Sonja Kostich, its Chief Executive and Artistic Officer) today announced the full programming for its 2022 Fall Festival, with a host of stars and premieres in the scenic Hudson Valley location.

Continuing its mission to be a home for artists across disciplines, Kaatsbaan kicks off its Annual Fall Festival on September 16 with a once-in-a-lifetime celebratory dinner from world-wide culinary star chef, Francis Mallmann, in honor of Philip Glass's 85th birthday. The Fall Festival runs over consecutive weekends, from September 17 to October 1, and continues the Glass birthday celebration, featuring new commissioned dances in partnership with Pomegranate Arts. New works by Lucinda Childs, Chanon Judson, Justin Peck, Leonardo Sandoval, and Bobbi Jene Smith with Or Schraiber with pianists Timo Andres, Anton Batagov, Conor Hanick, Noé Kains, and Maki Namekawa as they perform and interpret the composer's Glass Etudes within Kaatsbaan's lush 153-acres in the Hudson Valley.

Rounding out the Fall Festival includes a special music concert from Australian singer-songwriter RY X; a mixed dance bill featuring Trisha Brown: In Plain Site, by Trisha Brown Dance Company, curated specifically for Kaatsbaan, Dorrance Dance, and Mark Morris Dance Group; and a special screening of Steven Spielberg's film version of West Side Story, with choreography by New York City Ballet Resident Choreographer and Kaatsbaan Advisory Board member Justin Peck.The film screening will be followed by a performance and dance party led by Ricky Ubeda (Flaco) from the West Side Story film, closing out the 2022 Festival season.

Throughout the 2022 Festival season, Kaatsbaan will exhibit the work of dynamic Hudson Valley based artists across its beautiful 153-acres. The list includes Emil Alzamora, Stuart Farmery, Tristan Fitch, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Lowell Miller, Portia Munson, Shelley Parriott, Eileen M. Power, Gregory Steel, Christina Tenaglia, and Millicent Young.

"Kaatsbaan's 2022 Fall Festival represents our commitment to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence as a cultural park and to presenting multidisciplinary works." said Sonja Kostich, Chief Executive & Artistic Officer "As such, we are proud to continue contributing to the Hudson Valley's vast cultural landscape as well as the economic health of our Dutchess County community. Through innovative partnerships, we continue to present unparalleled artists from dance, music, culinary, poetry, and visual art, providing our audiences opportunities to engage with today's leading artists. We are thrilled to once again convene such notable artists for our upcoming 2022 Fall Festival, staying true to our mission of being a year-round dance sanctuary, we also look to support a diverse range of artists both as performers and creators and we strive to ensure that our programming accurately reflects today's society by supporting performers who advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts."

Kaatsbaan 2022 Festival Curators: Jeff Gordinier, culinary Hilary Greene, visual art Oliver Ray, music

Kaatsbaan Annual Fall Festival

Week 1

September 16: Annual Gala Playing Field Dinner with world renowned chef, Francis Mallmann in honor of Philip Glass's 85th birthday. Kaatsbaan festival culinary curator, Jeff Gordinier, will moderate a conversation about Philip Glass's work, and its impact, with a panel of esteemed guests close to Glass's life and work.

September 17 & 18: The Glass Etudes at Kaatsbaan - celebrating Philip Glass's 85th birthday Glass's Etudes for Piano are some of the most personal and popular works of Philip Glass's storied career. The Etudes will feature world premieres of newly commissioned works by choreographers spanning generations and genres accompanied by live interpretations on piano. Presented by Kaatsbaan and produced in collaboration with Pomegranate Arts. New commissioned works by choreographers Lucinda Childs, Chanon Judson, Justin Peck, Leonardo Sandoval, and Bobbi Jene Smith with Or Schraiber. Pianists include Timo Andres, Anton Batagov, Conor Hanick, Noé Kains, and Maki Namekawa. Official Kaatsbaan Sponsor, The Natori Company, providing costumes by award-winning fashion designer, Josie Natori.

Week 2

September 24 & 25: Special mixed dance bill featuring Trisha Brown: In Plain Site, by Trisha Brown Dance Company, curated specifically for Kaatsbaan; Dorrance Dance; and Mark Morris Dance Group in the acclaimed Morris work, Gloria.

Week 3

September 30: Special music concert from Australian singer-songwriter, RY X - as part of his long- awaited U.S. tour, following sold out concerts across Europe, including shows with the London Philharmonic.

October 1: Film screening of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, with closing night West Side Story themed party to include a new work commissioned by Kaatsbaan featuring choreography by Ricky Ubeda, (Flaco) from the film.

Kaatsbaan 2022 Festival Artists: Emil Alzamora, Tristan Fitch, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Portia Munson, Shelley Parriott, Eileen Power, Gregory Steel, Christina Tenaglia, and Millicent Young. The public is invited to stroll the grounds and take in the magnificent views of nature and art.

*All programming subject to change

Details for the Fall Festival are available at kaatsbaan.org.

Kaatsbaan Fall Festival is sponsored by Millbrook Vineyards & Winery.

Kaatsbaan Fall Festival takes place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583). Tickets can be purchased at kaatsbaan.org. For questions boxoffice@kaatsbaan.org.