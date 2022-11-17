Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
KPOP Delays Opening Night to November 27

The production was supposed to open on November 20, but has delayed due to a principal member of cast testing positive for COVID-19.

Nov. 17, 2022  

KPOP the Musical has delayed its official opening night to November 27. The production was supposed to open on November 20, but has delayed due to a principal member of cast testing positive for COVID-19.

KPOP features Luna in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.




