KM Jones Presents Mark Schardine's CHARM, ELEGANCE, AND INTRIGUE

Composed entirely in the Japanese form of tanka, "Charm, Elegance, and Intrigue" brings into sharp focus a moment that gives joy or one that leads to sorrow.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

KM Jones Presents Mark Schardine's CHARM, ELEGANCE, AND INTRIGUE

Acclaimed stage director, KM Jones, presents a reading from Mark Schardine's book of poetry, "Charm, Elegance, and Intrigue", Saturday, August 26 @ 1:00 pm at The New York Public Library, 18 West 53rd Street.

Composed entirely in the Japanese form of tanka, "Charm, Elegance, and Intrigue" brings into sharp focus a moment that gives joy or one that leads to sorrow — or simply one that becomes an unmistakable memory.

Jones, recognized in the industry for her unique vision, is developing the production scheme to personify Schardine's stunning prose where five larger than life characters cross-paths and intertwine in most unexpected ways.

Each poem will be read by a narrator — off-stage. The actors — appearing on-stage — will be silent. They will communicate with gestures and facial expressions. Their costuming is designed to make them look in motion, witty, and captivating. Evoking the emotion in the text through movement alone, the story unfolds.

Featuring Olivia Kinter, Nzingtha Smith, Xander Jackson, Debra Lass, and Albert Insinnia. Lass & Insinnia appear courtesy of Actors Equity.

Mark Schardine possesses a lifelong love of poetry.  In 2015, he published a French language book of poems, entitled Au bard des reves.  He seeks inspiration in works of the past, and experiments with different forms of poetry to explore how old traditions and new experiences can lead to creativity.

KM Jones, presents Mark Schardine's
"Charm, Elegance, and Intrigue"

Saturday, August 26 @ 1:00 pm
The New York Public Library
18 West 53rd Street

The event is under an hour and admission is FREE.



