KINKY BOOTS, FALSETTOS and More Get Zoom Backgrounds Courtesy of Jujamcyn!
Jujamcyn, one of Broadway's most prominent theater owners, has debuted a series of conference call backgrounds for the Zoom platform!
Transport your co-workers to the tiny factory town from Kinky Boots, the national cheerleading competition from Bring It On or the New York City of Falsettos with the new backgrounds!
Just be who you wanna be ? @KinkyBootsBway pic.twitter.com/X5HoWo0XtZ- Jujamcyn Theaters (@Jujamcyn) April 7, 2020
Welcome to Falsettoland a??i??a??i?? @FalsettosBway pic.twitter.com/rffyVARmQF- Jujamcyn Theaters (@Jujamcyn) April 7, 2020
It's all happening... #BringItOn ? pic.twitter.com/qZG0hacFOp- Jujamcyn Theaters (@Jujamcyn) April 7, 2020
