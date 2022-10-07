KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Offer Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush

The new musical Kimberly Akimbo will offer a limited number of tickets via digital lottery starting Tuesday, October 11 and in-person rush starting on first preview, Wednesday, October 12.

The digital lottery for KIMBERLY AKIMBO can be found at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day before the performance, and end the same day at 3:00pm. Winners are drawn at 9:00am for matinees and 3:00pm for evening shows. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each plus a $5 service fee.

There will also be a limited number of $40 in-person rush tickets available when the box office opens the day of the performance at the Booth Theater (222 West 45th Street). The Booth Theater Box Office is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 10am and Sunday at 12pm.

Kimberly Akimbo will begin previews on Broadway on October 12th and officially opens November 10th.

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.