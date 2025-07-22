KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY Returns To NYC In August

Kids 18 and under attend free with a full-paying adult on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.
Kids’ Night on Broadway, the beloved program from The Broadway League, will return to New York City on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, giving young theatre fans the chance to attend one of 18 participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.
This summer’s event also includes a pre-show celebration in Duffy Square (46th Street and Broadway) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Ticketholders can enjoy interactive activities, meet cast members, and—while supplies last—the first 500 guests to show their tickets will receive a tote bag and Krispy Kreme treat.
Participating Shows Include:
& JULIET
ALADDIN
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
CHICAGO
THE GREAT GATSBY*
HADESTOWN
HAMILTON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HELL’S KITCHEN
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN
THE LION KING
MAMMA MIA!
MJ
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL
THE OUTSIDERS
SIX: THE MUSICAL
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
*The Great Gatsby performance will take place on Wednesday, August 20.
Additional in-theatre experiences may include talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, and themed activity books. Eighteen participating restaurants and the Museum of Broadway will also offer special Kids’ Night on Broadway promotions, including free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entrée.
Tickets will go on sale at a later date. Families can sign up for updates through The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com (must be 13 or older to join).
The program is presented by The New York Times and has introduced over 200,000 young people to Broadway since its launch in 1996. Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for complete details on participating shows, restaurants, and future Kids’ Night dates in other cities nationwide.
Videos