KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY Returns To NYC In August

Kids’ Night on Broadway, the beloved program from The Broadway League, will return to New York City on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, giving young theatre fans the chance to attend one of 18 participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

This summer’s event also includes a pre-show celebration in Duffy Square (46th Street and Broadway) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Ticketholders can enjoy interactive activities, meet cast members, and—while supplies last—the first 500 guests to show their tickets will receive a tote bag and Krispy Kreme treat.

Participating Shows Include:

& JULIET

ALADDIN

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

CHICAGO

THE GREAT GATSBY*

HADESTOWN

HAMILTON

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

HELL’S KITCHEN

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

THE LION KING

MAMMA MIA!

MJ

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

THE OUTSIDERS

SIX: THE MUSICAL

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

*The Great Gatsby performance will take place on Wednesday, August 20.

Additional in-theatre experiences may include talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, and themed activity books. Eighteen participating restaurants and the Museum of Broadway will also offer special Kids’ Night on Broadway promotions, including free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date. Families can sign up for updates through The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com (must be 13 or older to join).

The program is presented by The New York Times and has introduced over 200,000 young people to Broadway since its launch in 1996. Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for complete details on participating shows, restaurants, and future Kids’ Night dates in other cities nationwide.