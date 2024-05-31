June Audible Content Includes LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES, WILD WITH HAPPY, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Several theatrical audio projects are due to stream on Audible in June, including a recording of Laura Benanti's solo show Nobody Cares (which is running through June 2 at the Minetta Lane Theater), Colman Domingo's play Wild With Happy, and Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva.

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is due to premiere on June 6, following the limited live run. It is described as an autobiographical comedy show, where the Tony Award-winner shares stories about her bumpy journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue—offering her hard-won insights on marriage, motherhood, perimenopause, and pathological people pleasing. The show includes five original songs co-written with Todd Almond, with direction by Annie Tippe.

Audible's Wild With Happy is an audio production of the play of the same name, written by Oscar and Tony Award Nominee Colman Domingo. This recording of the "deeply imaginative dark comedy about death" is performed by an all-star cast including Domingo, the legendary Oprah Winfrey, Tony Award nominee Sharon Washington (New York New York), Tony Award winner Alex Newell (Glee, Shucked), and Golden Globe Award winner Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary).

The plot follows Gil (Domingo) a struggling NYC actor who heads home to Philadelphia after the passing of his mother, Adelaide (Winfrey). The plan is to tidy-up her affairs as quickly and efficiently as possible, until a few unpredictably hilarious detours ensue. With his Aunt Glo (Washington) insisting on a proper burial, but an urn of ashes already in his hand, Gil’s best friend Mo (Newell) throws him in a car. Aunt Glo and the funeral director (Williams), now Gil’s lover (yes, that happened), follow in hot pursuit. Several states later they all reach their final destination, and Gil’s mom’s final resting place: The one place on earth that made her Wild with Happy. The audio play will premiere on June 13.

Lastly, Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva will be playing for three nights only at the Minetta Lane from Thursday, June 27 – Saturday, June 29. The event will be recorded live and released on Audible at a later date. In the show, Alex shares untold stories from their remarkable life and career alongside a selection of their favorite tunes. Zhailon Levingston directs.

In May, an audio production of David Henry Hwang's play Yellow Face debuted on the platform. With a cast that includes Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Jane Krakowski, that is now available to stream on Audible.