June 1st to Mark the Return of BROADWAY BARES FIRE ISLAND

Sizzling striptease will heat up Fire Island when Broadway Bares returns with NYC's hottest dancers on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Two high energy performances of Broadway Bares Fire Island will take the stage at 7 pm and 9 pm at Whyte Hall's Brandon Fradd Theater in Fire Island Pines.

Show tunes have never been sexier once your favorite Broadway shows get the Bares treatment, performed by tantalizing talent direct from Broadway. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Created exclusively for Fire Island by director Michael Lee Scott, this adaptation of the annual New York City extravaganza Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) will feature Bares dancers performing dazzling production numbers with no seat more than 40 feet from the stage. The show will be followed by Bares' signature "rotation," where the performers step off the stage to freestyle dance for cash donations.

All tickets to Broadway Bares Fire Island include free specialty cocktails on the Albert Lepage Pavilion at Whyte Hall 30 minutes before curtain. Ticket prices are $95, $160 and $235. Also available is an exclusive "Walk-On Spectacular" package, which includes an onstage - fully clothed - appearance during one of the shows, a rehearsal, dinner and photos with the cast and four premium seats at either show, plus two VIP General Admission tickets to Broadway Bares in NYC.

Tickets are available now at broadwaycares.org and, beginning May 18, in the Fire Island Pines harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 1 pm. The evening is produced in association with Fire Island Pines Arts Project.

Broadway Bares Fire Island is a titillating tease for Broadway Cares' wildly popular Broadway Bares, the unrivaled evening of striptease production numbers featuring more than 150 of Broadway's best dancers. The theme for the 29th edition of Broadway Bares will be announced next week.

Broadway Bares will take place at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday, June 16, for two unforgettable shows at 9:30 pm and midnight. Tickets can be purchased online at broadwaycares.org.





