The show follows a former child star's attempt to revive his career.

By: May. 06, 2024
Julius Thomas III Led Pilot Wins Top Writing Award At Series Fest Season 10
Julius Thomas III (Hamilton, Motown The Musical, and The Scottsboro Boys) and Dmitry Milkin debuted their touching comedy, Good Guy With A Pun at Season 10 of Series Fest. The project took the award for Best Writing.

Good Guy With A Pun, written and Directed by Dmitry Milkin (Curpigeon), follows Billy Brown (Thomas III) a former child star, who clings to fame by broadcasting his entire life on Instagram, and lands a chance to revive his 90's sitcom after foiling a mass shooting.

SeriesFest, a non-profit organization, champions and empowers artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling by providing year-round opportunities for creators and industry experts to connect, collaborate, and share stories, which inspire and impact global audiences. The 5 day film festival took place from May 1-5, backdropped by the mountains of stunning Denver, Co.

Good Guy With A Pun is Executive Produced by Geneva Wasserman, Victor Talbot and Aline Aghababian. With music by Julius Thomas III, and Alonso Malik Pirio. Rounding out the cast: Arielle Kebbel, Zani Jones Mbayise, Margaret Cho, Pamela Shaw, Terrell Butler, Sasha Feldman, Grant Rosenmeyer, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, David Hughey (MJ), and more.


