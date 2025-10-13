Julio Torres' COLOR THEORIES Off-Broadway Show Coming to HBO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Color Theories, the theatrical spectacle by Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award and WGA-winning writer, director, and performer Julio Torres, will come to HBO as a comedy special. Variety reports that a performance of the off-Broadway production was taped during its recent run at the Performance Space New York.

Originally scheduled to end on September 21, 2025, the run was extended twice, first to October 5 and then to October 10, 2025 with four additional benefit shows. The HBO premiere date has yet to be set.

Fresh from winning a 2025 Peabody Award for his HBO series Fantasmas, which the judges noted “doesn't so much defy categorization as much as it hopes to do away with categories altogether,” and hot on the heels of his directorial feature Problemista (in which he stars opposite Tilda Swinton), Color Theories saw Torres blending stand-up, design, and dream logic into a whimsical exploration of color, emotion, and identity that is equal parts comedy, theater, and art piece.

The creative team for Color Theories included Tommaso Ortino (scenic designer), Muriel Parra (Costume Designer), Emmanuel Delgado (lighting designer), Christopher Darbassie (sound designer), Lia Ouyang Rusli (composer), André Azevedo Sweet (video & projections designer), Sam Levy (director of photography), Monkey Boys Productions (puppets and puppetry), and Jack Serio (artistic consultant).

Color Theories was produced by Boundary Road Productions (Chris Douglas & Christian Palomares) and co-presented by Performance Space New York. Read reviews for the production here.