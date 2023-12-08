Disney100 Documentary to Feature Julie Andrews, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel & More

“Disney 100: A Century of Dreams – A Special Edition of 20/20,” the documentary special event commemorating the 100th anniversary of Disney, will feature interviews with Julie Andrews, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Ariana DeBose, and more.

The documentary takes viewers on a magical journey that started in 1923, featuring a century of stories and experiences that will touch the hearts of audiences everywhere. From the creation of the Disney Brothers Studio to modern beloved brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox, the core DNA of Disney remains the same: storytelling, creativity, innovation and optimism.

The special features interviews with Disney CEO Bob Iger, the legendary stars of Disney’s critically acclaimed hit musical fantasy film “Mary Poppins” Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke and Walt Disney’s grandsons Chris Miller and Walter Miller.

Award-winning musical collaborators — including songwriter Richard Sherman of the prolific Sherman Brothers, legendary recording artist Elton John, composer Alan Menken and singer/songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda — discuss the powerful role of music in Disney’s storytelling.

Stars from Disney’s animated feature films — including Idina Menzel (Elsa, “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”), Ariana DeBose (Asha, “Wish”), Jodi Benson (Ariel, “The Little Mermaid”), and Paige O’Hara (Belle, “Beauty and the Beast”) — talk about voicing the animated musicals.

Additional appearances include journalists Chris Connelly and Kelley L. Carter, Katy Perry, Chris Evans, John Stamos, “Mickey Mouse Club” actor Josh Ackerman, Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano, Disney Legends, experts and more.

The special is a celebration of the countless Disney creators, telling the story behind the story that will astonish even the biggest Disney superfans, and viewers will be treated to an inside look at an all-new Disney attraction. “Disney100: A Century of Dreams – A Special Edition of 20/20” airs Thursday, Dec. 14 (9:02-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Dec. 22 on Disney+.

The documentary chronicles all facets of the storied company — from animation to parks to television to music — spotlighting those who have played essential roles in Disney’s history. Starting with the creation of the iconic character Mickey Mouse and unspooling the story of how Walt Disney’s quest to make the very first feature-length animated film, “Snow White,” nearly bankrupted the young studio, viewers will learn how unbridled determination and imagination became the cornerstones of the Walt Disney Company.

“Disney 100: A Century of Dreams – A Special Edition of 20/20” is produced by ABC News Studios and “20/20.” Matt Lombardi serves as executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer. Janice Johnston is executive producer for “20/20.” ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley, and Reena Mehta is the SVP of Streaming and Digital Content.