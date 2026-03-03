Juliana Padilla and Diana Ponce Launch All Mexican Indie-Theatre Company

Juliana Padilla and diana ponce break into the New York City theatre scene with a drive to showcase global diversity on stage, giving performers and creatives a space to grow as artists, honor their craft, and foster the courage of stepping away from what's expected from traditional performers.

Telón de Agave productions rose from the desire to create a performance space that is able to showcase the immense performer diversity that exists in New York City, paired with the ambition to create a space where performers from all backgrounds feel comfortable, respected, and listened to.

Their production company believes in the transcendental power of entertainment and how it seeps into all areas of our lives; be it as an audience member, a performer, or part of the creative team. Padilla and ponce believe that "the desire to showcase stories should not stop or start only where the journey has already been walked, it should expand to creating our own paths and taking control of our own stories so they're represented authentically".

This all Mexican team's mission is to give a voice to every performer to tell those stories that represent them most genuinely. Whatever your story is and whatever path you've walked, we wish to create the platform for you to take pride and ownership in your identity.

Telón de Agave also counts with the collaboration of New York City theatre maker Abril López Ruiz, who is more than thrilled be a part of the movement ignited by this collaboration.

Telon de Agave believes that no matter if you are a seasoned or emerging performer, each human is a book with countless stories waiting to be told and that the world deserves to see each one of these stories that make you unique.

You can catch them in their upcoming revue "Women are from Venus", a complex look into femininity presented at The Green Room 42 on March 28th at 1:00 p.m.