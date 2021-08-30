Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Julia Murney to Join Johanna Telander's KALEVALA: THE MUSICAL Concept Album

pixeltracker

"Kalevala: The Musical" Concept Album will be released in late fall 2021. It is a musical based on the Finnish National epic poem, Kalevala.

Aug. 30, 2021  

Julia Murney to Join Johanna Telander's KALEVALA: THE MUSICAL Concept Album

Julia Murney, who is known for originating the role of Queenie in Andrew Lippa's "The Wild Party" and as Elphaba on Broadway in Wicked, will join Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: The Musical" Concept Album cast as Louhi, the Northern witch.

"Kalevala: The Musical" Concept Album will be released in late fall 2021. It is a musical based on the Finnish National epic poem, Kalevala. The concept album is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa. The creative team is joined by Finnish orchestrator Marko Hilpo.

Murney joins Tony- and Olivier Nominee Ramin Karimloo along with a long list of Broadway stars, including Alyssa Fox, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, and Kay Trinidad.



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet

More Hot Stories For You