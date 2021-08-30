Julia Murney to Join Johanna Telander's KALEVALA: THE MUSICAL Concept Album

Julia Murney, who is known for originating the role of Queenie in Andrew Lippa's "The Wild Party" and as Elphaba on Broadway in Wicked, will join Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: The Musical" Concept Album cast as Louhi, the Northern witch.

"Kalevala: The Musical" Concept Album will be released in late fall 2021. It is a musical based on the Finnish National epic poem, Kalevala. The concept album is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa. The creative team is joined by Finnish orchestrator Marko Hilpo.

Murney joins Tony- and Olivier Nominee Ramin Karimloo along with a long list of Broadway stars, including Alyssa Fox, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, and Kay Trinidad.