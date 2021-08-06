Judy Craymer Teases More Cher and Still Unused ABBA Music for MAMMA MIA! 3

Producer Judy Craymer has been teasing a third big screen installment of Mamma Mia!. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail's Andrew Pierce, she confirmed that the project is "in the works".

"It has to be a trilogy," she said. "And everyone wants to come back and do it. It's being worked on."

Will the film involve Cher? "I think they all have to be back. We haven't finished her story yet. Does she marry Andy Garcia? Who knows!"

She even teased that the film will include some new ABBA songs "I think we have the license to repeat songs and there are songs that haven't been used from the ABBA catalog."

The first Mamma Mia! film, based on the 1999 stage musical, premiered to huge success in 2008. Its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! was released in the summer of 2018.

Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's songs, from "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me" to "Super Trouper" and "Thank You For The Music," MAMMA MIA!'s enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.