Judd Apatow's GODSPELL Documentary to Receive Companion Book Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last year, BroadwayWorld reported that Judd Apatow would be producing a new documentary about the original Toronto production of Godspell from director Nick Davis. Now, it has been confirmed that a companion book will be published in early 2026 by Broad Book Press.

The book—like the documentary—describes how a scrappy local production launched the careers of Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Paul Shaffer, Andrea Martin, and Dave Thomas.

Godspell, with music by Stephen Schwartz and book by John-Michael Tebelak, continues to delight audiences, says producer and co-author Stewart F. Lane. “Godspell is a timeless, wonderful musical that still resonates today.”

The documentary, premiering in late 2025, is directed and cowritten (with Jane Mendelsohn) by Davis. He was drawn to the lightning-in-a-bottle story of the Toronto production. “It’s an astonishing moment in comedy and theatrical history—like Paris in the 20s,” Davis says, “when all these incredible talents came together and began their careers.”

He adds, “But how is it that so many amazing comedy performers came out of this one production of a musical about the life of Jesus, in Toronto of all places? Was it a miraculous coincidence, or was there something about Godspell itself that made it happen?”

Stephen Schwartz's much-loved musical celebrates the life and teachings of Jesus and features the Gospel according to St. Matthew: 1970s style. As Jesus taught with parables and storytelling, Godspell utilizes clowning, pantomime, charades, acrobatic,s and vaudeville to tell the story of Christ's passion. Familiar songs include "Day by Day," "Turn Back, O Man" and "Bless the Lord."