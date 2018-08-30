Josh Radnor, Megan Hilty & James Monroe Iglehart Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the creative team and initial casting for the first production of the 2018-2019 Broadway Center Stage series, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors. With direction by Mark Brokaw (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), the tuneful and hilarious musical about a megalomaniacal R&B singing carnivorous plant will star Tony Award® nominee Megan Hilty (Smash, Noises Off) as Audrey, Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother, Disgraced, The Babylon Line) as Seymour Krelborn, and Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Audrey II. Tony Award® nominee Lee Wilkof (Waitress, Kiss Me Kate), who played Seymour in the original 1982 production, returns to Little Shop of Horrors as Mr. Mushnik.

Presented as a part of Broadway Center Stage-a Kennedy Center-produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive produced by Jeffrey Finn-Little Shop of Horrors will run October 24-28, 2018 in the Eisenhower Theater. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

With book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Howard Ashman and music by Academy Award® and Tony Award® winner Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors is a delicious sci-fi camp classic based on the 1960s cult horror film. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II," after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it... blood.

The creative team for this production includes musical direction by Joey Chancey, set design by Tony Award® winner Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights), costume design by Jennifer Caprio (Falsettos, Spelling Bee), sound design by Tony Award®winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit, Broadway Center Stage: Chess), and projection design by Caite Hevner (Broadway Center Stage: How to Succeed...).

Tickets for all performances are on sale through at the Kennedy Center box office, the website, or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

After an inaugural season that included starry Kennedy Center productions ofChess, In the Heights, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, the 2018­-2019 Broadway Center Stage season will continue with Meredith Wilson's Tony Award®-winning classic, The Music Man, starring Norm Lewis, and The Who's Tommy, the Tony Award®-winning musical.

Broadway Center Stage: Little Shop of Horrors will be performed Wednesday, October 24-Sunday, October 28 at 8 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

