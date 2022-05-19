Josh Groban's 'Great Big Radio City Show' Will Livestream Around the World

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show - captured during a three-night sold out run at the legendary venue in April 2022 - will be livestreamed around the world.

Powered by KISWE, the livestream will debut Thursday June 9th at 8pm ET and will be available On Demand all weekend through Sunday June 12th. The livestream will feature special, one-time-only guest appearances from music legend Cyndi Lauper; Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan; and film, TV, stage, and recording star Rita Wilson.

Tickets begin at $35 and are available now here.

During the Great Big Radio City Show Livestream multi-cam viewing technology will give fans the ability to flip through each camera angle themselves to find their preferred view and enjoy the show in a way they have never experienced before. There's even a mosaic view that allows fans to watch all the camera angles at once with the audio perfectly synced. For those who want to just sit back and enjoy the show, a director's cut will also be available.

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show draws on the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career and feature special segments; guest stars and performers; and a concert performance featuring Groban.

A VIP Experience is also available, which includes exclusive merch and a live zoom Q&A and special performance by Josh Groban. The live VIP portion will take place June 9th at 7pm ET.

Tony®, EMMY®, and four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Moreover, he continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic renaissance man. He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues on multiple continents, and entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances.

His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x-platinum), Closer (6x-platinum), Noël (6x-platinum), Awake (2x-platinum), Illumination, All That Echoes (gold), Stages (gold), his first UK #1 album Bridges, and his most recent release, Harmony. Along the way, he packed arenas throughout North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Extending his repertoire, Groban made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. He garnered a Tony® Award nomination for Best Lead Actor In A Musical. He has expanded his presence with appearances on Glee, The Simpsons, The Office, CSI: NY, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Crazy Ones as well as in the feature films Coffee Town, Muppets Most Wanted, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. In addition, he starred in the NETFLIX series The Good Cop in 2018. Groban maintains his position as the consummate American showman in 2022 and beyond.

This year, he returned to the hallowed stage of Radio City Music Hall for his Great Big Radio City Show residency and launches a nation-wide live tour. Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate, and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

Watch the trailer for the livestream here: