Josh Groban to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Friday

Tune in to Good Morning America this Friday, May 2, to watch a performance from Tony-nominee Josh Groban! The Broadway alum, who most recently played the title role in Sweeney Todd, will chat with the hosts about his new retrospective album Gems and take the stage for a performance. He will visit the show during the initial main news program, which airs from 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC, before returning during GMA3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

His new album Gems is an 18-track retrospective body of work that collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs, Be Alright and Open Hands. Additionally, a double vinyl LP of Gems will be released on June 13, including 2 extra songs – Broken Vow and Remember When It Rained – handpicked by Groban himself.

Among other highlights, Gems includes the 3x-Platinum signature anthem You Raise Me Up, and the Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 To Where You Are. It also includes fan-favorite show-stopping renditions of Over The Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, Pure Imagination from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, and his duet with Kelly Clarkson of All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera. The album will be available Friday, May 2.

Gems shares its name with his much-anticipated five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars: Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He will be delivering a very special set nightly on May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025. For tickets, go HERE. Later this year, Groban will also grace the stage at The Hollywood Bowl for two nights, on September 5 and 6. The shows will see him perform songs from Gems and beyond with accompaniment from Thomas Wilkins and the LA Philharmonic.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Josh took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role, which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

