Josh Gad to Star in HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS Reboot

Josh Gad has been cast in an upcoming reboot of Walt Disney Pictures' 1989 movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, according to People.

The film will take place decades after the first, and Gad will star as the grown-up son of scientist Wayne Szalinski.

The new film is set to recreate the premise, with Gad's Nick Szalinski accidentally shrinking his own kids, setting up the new story.

Comedic actor Rick Moranis starred as Wayne in the first film, which followed as he accidentally shrunk his young kids and their neighbors. The group of kids battles the elements in the backyard as they struggle to make it back into the house so that Wayne can turn them back.

Gad is best known for starring on Broadway as Elder Cunningham in Book of Mormon, and for voicing Olaf in Frozen and the upcoming Frozen 2. Gad also played Gaston's sidekick LeFou in the 2017 Beauty and the Beast live-action remake.

Read the original article on People.





