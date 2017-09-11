Josh Gad Thanks FROZEN Co-Star Kristen Bell for 'Literally Saving' His Family During Irma

Josh Gad turned to social media over the weekend to thank his FROZEN co-star Kristen Bell for "literally saving" his family from the brutal forces of Hurricane Irma. The Tony nominee praised Bell, explaining that when his family had to evacuate, they found themselves stranded in Orlando until the actress stepped in and secured a room for them at her hotel. The 'Veronica Mars' actress is currently in Orlando filming her upcoming movie "Like Father." Check out the tweet below:

No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma - you are an angel. I adore you. pic.twitter.com/XGWuOCjonB - Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 9, 2017

Gad also posted his thanks on Instagram, giving a few more details about the "rescue."



Gad and Bell will soon reprise their FROZEN characters of Olaf the Snowman and Princess Anna, respectively, in the upcoming Disney featurette OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE, hitting theaters this November.

