Josh Gad Thanks FROZEN Co-Star Kristen Bell for 'Literally Saving' His Family During Irma
Josh Gad turned to social media over the weekend to thank his FROZEN co-star Kristen Bell for "literally saving" his family from the brutal forces of Hurricane Irma. The Tony nominee praised Bell, explaining that when his family had to evacuate, they found themselves stranded in Orlando until the actress stepped in and secured a room for them at her hotel. The 'Veronica Mars' actress is currently in Orlando filming her upcoming movie "Like Father." Check out the tweet below:
No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma - you are an angel. I adore you. pic.twitter.com/XGWuOCjonB- Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 9, 2017
Gad also posted his thanks on Instagram, giving a few more details about the "rescue."
So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!
Gad and Bell will soon reprise their FROZEN characters of Olaf the Snowman and Princess Anna, respectively, in the upcoming Disney featurette OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE, hitting theaters this November.