Joriah Kwamé, Ryan Scott Oliver, Jen Tepper and More to Judge Write Out Loud 2025

WRITE OUT LOUD has revealed the panel of industry adjudicators supporting this year's contest! Alvin Hough Jr. (The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect, Lyle Lyle Crocodile), Melissa Li (MISS STEP), Veronica Mansour (Lighthouse, Dark Lady), Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM, Jasper in Deadland), Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Producer, Be More Chill; Author, The Untold Stories of Broadway), and Zack Zadek (The Crazy Ones).

Following a comprehensive review period this spring, winning songs will be announced and professionally recorded by a Broadway alum. The resulting EP will be released on all major music platforms later this year. Listen here for previous albums, featuring artists like Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Derek Klena, Erika Henningsen and more!

Additionally, ten finalists will be selected to have their work showcased alongside the 2025 winners in a live concert at 54 Below on Monday, September 15, 2025. The evening will be produced by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Ben Rauhala (Disney Princess – The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy.

Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Ally Cribb, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Delaney Guyer, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Yejune Kim, Brandon Michael Lowden, Wren Mied, Kailey Marshall, Natalie Myrick, Veronica Mansour, Callum Shannon, Kat Siciliano, Emmet Smith, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kathleen O’Sullivan, Matt Pena, Will Shishmanian, Brooke Trumm, Jose Alba Rodriguez, abs wilson, Kenny Youch.