Jordan Roth Will Bring Fashion Performance to the Louvre

On July 10, Broadway producer and fashion icon Jordan Roth is set to debut a special "fashion performance", Radicals Acts of Unrelenting Beauty, at the Louvre. Roth will appear in three consecutive performances, between 7pm and 9:30pm.

“I worked for a long time facilitating other people’s creativity, and that was very meaningful and very fulfilling, but I started to miss my own,” he recently told the New York Times. “In retrospect, I think I can see that is why I dove so deeply into fashion, because it was a daily opportunity to express personal creativity, to explore a more unbounded self. It started to feel like I was feeling my way towards an artistic practice.”

This performance, punctuated by three tableaux, "Red," "Wings," and "Pyramid," explores the dynamics of identity, beauty, and their power of transformation and self-expression. Jordan Roth draws his inspiration for these three spectacular performative objects from the "LOUVRE COUTURE" exhibition, bringing together the imaginations of the Louvre and haute couture in the manner of a poetic collage where masterpieces from the museum's collections intersect.

In 2009 Jordan became President of Jujamcyn Theaters, owner and operator of five Broadway theatres. In 2023, Jujamcyn Theaters and Ambassador Theatre Group merged operations with Jordan now serving as Creative Director of the combined company, ATG Entertainment. Notable shows include the 2022 revival of “Into the Woods,” the 2018 Tony Award-winning revival of “Angels in America”, and Tony Award-winning hits such as “Hadestown,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Springsteen on Broadway,” “Kinky Boots,” and “The Book of Mormon.” Upcoming projects include the highly anticipated “Gatsby” with music by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett, and “Galileo” starring Raul Esparza.

Jordan has walked the runways of New York Fashion Week and Paris Haute Couture Week for designers such as Thom Browne, Batsheva, KidSuper, RVDK, Yuima Nakazato, and Lúchen, and has been featured on the covers of prominent publications including L’Officiel Italia, King Kong, Numero, Flaunt, Cero, ZOO, and have been showcased in American Vogue, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Vogue Italia, and Vogue Portugal.

