Jordan E. Cooper, Michael R. Jackson, Christine Toy Johnson & More Named to 2023-2024 Tony Awards Nominating Committee

The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has revealed the Nominating Committee for the 2023-2024 Broadway season.  The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. 

The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season.  The 2023-2024 committee of the Tony Nominators will include 60 members.  Members of the committee serve a three-year term.

The 2023-2024 Nominating Committee includes:

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Members

About the Tony Awards

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.  At The Broadway League, Lauren Reid is Chair and Charlotte St. Martin is President.  At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO. 



