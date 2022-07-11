Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jonathan Bailey to Join Matt Bomer in Showtime's FELLOW TRAVELERS Limited Series

Jonathan Bailey to Join Matt Bomer in Showtime's FELLOW TRAVELERS Limited Series

Bailey joins the previously announced Matt Bomer in the new series.

Jul. 11, 2022  

SHOWTIME has announced that Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) will star in the new limited series FELLOW TRAVELERS, alongside Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band) and Allison Williams (Get Out, Peter Pan LIVE!).

Bailey will play Tim Laughlin, a young Fordham University graduate, earnest about his political and religious convictions and filled with optimism about the post-WWII future. The eight-episode limited series is created by Oscar® nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND).

Bomer and Nyswaner will executive produce with Robbie Rogers (All American, My Policeman). Daniel Minahan (Halston, AMERICAN CRIME Story: Versace) will executive produce and direct the first two episodes. Co-produced by Fremantle with SHOWTIME, FELLOW TRAVELERS will go into production later this month in Toronto.

Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, FELLOW TRAVELERS is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. Handsome and charismatic Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) avoids emotional entanglements - until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.

They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on "subversives and sexual deviants," initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, Hawk and Tim cross paths through THE VIETNAM WAR protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

Bailey can most recently be seen starring as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. He will reprise his role in season three. Other film and television credits include Broadchurch, The Mercy, Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Crashing.

On the stage, Bailey has most recently starred in Marianne Elliott's sold-out revival of Cock, which opened to rave reviews in March 2022. Bailey previously collaborated with Elliott for the award-winning Company, alongside Patti Lupone, for which he won an Olivier Award. He also starred alongside Ian Mckellen in KING Lear in 2017.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®.

Photo Credit: Jason Heatherington

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).