Jonah Platt Will Star in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A CHRISTMAS ROSE in Pasadena

Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP), in association with Pasadena Playhouse have announced casting for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A CHRISTMAS ROSE. Jonah Platt (Broadway's Wicked) will star as The Beast; Gedde Watanabe (Broadway's Pacific Overtures, John Hughes' Sixteen Candles) as Maurice; Jared Gertner (Broadway's The Book Of Mormon) as Pierre; and John Tartaglia (Broadway's Shrek The Musical) as Bistro.

The production will play this winter at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium (300 East Green Street, Pasadena CA 91101) for 15 performances only, December 13 -24, 2017 with the official press opening on Wednesday, December 13. The production will be directed by Sheldon Epps and choreographed by MAndy Moore (La La Land), with book by Kris Lythgoe and music direction and arrangements by Michael Orland (American Idol). Bonnie Lythgoe will serve as Executive Director and oversee the production. Casting is led by Producer Becky Lythgoe.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased online at BeautyAndTheBeastPanto.com, at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium or by calling 800-982-2787. Golden Tickets, which allow the ticketholder (children ages 4 - 12 only) a special on-stage experience during the production, are available for an additional $60.00 each.

An updated version of the classic tale, in the style of a traditional British family Panto, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - A CHRISTMAS ROSE features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with "So You Think You Can Dance" alumni), contemporary music and more.

Director Sheldon Epps says, "I am thrilled to know that this impressive quartet of versatile actors will join the full company of artists that is coming together to create yet another dazzling Panto in Pasadena. It's fortunate that this year's production will take place at the Civic, as I believe it will take this larger space to encompass the huge talents of such a wonderful cast. I very much look forward to this exciting collaboration."

This December, Lythgoe Family Panto will offer their largest season yet, with four different productions playing concurrently in Laguna, Pasadena, San Diego and Houston.

Previously Lythgoe Family Panto established their reputation with productions including A Cinderella Christmas starring Lauren Taylor, Alex Newell and Morgan Fairchild, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell - A Pirates Christmas starring Sabrina Carpenter and John O'Hurley, Sleeping Beauty and Her Winter Knight starring Olivia Holt and Lucy Lawless, Aladdin and His Winter Wish starring Ben Vereen, JorDan Fisher, and Ashley Argota - and A Snow White Christmas (the original of this production) starring Ariana Grande and Neil Patrick Harris.

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun, musical theatre the whole family can enjoy. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairy tales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well known pop songs for kids. The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - A CHRISTMAS ROSE marks Lythgoe Family Panto's inaugural production at the venerable Pasadena Civic Auditorium and their sixth consecutive Panto presentation in Pasadena, five of which were presented at Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California. As part of the organization's ongoing commitment to develop theatre for young audiences, a portion of Lythgoe Family Panto's proceeds from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will be donated to Pasadena Playhouse's outreach and education programs.

