Join Rockefeller Center's Virtual Happy Hour Art Party Featuring Artist Justin Teodoro

Artists and art lovers alike are invited to join Rockefeller Center's weekly virtual "Happy Hour Art Party," this week featuring artist Justin Teodoro, for a live illustration, in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund, on Friday April 10th at 5:00 p.m. EST on the @rockefellercenter Instagram page.

Justin's "Art Party" is the third installment of Rockefeller Center's virtual art programming series that takes place each Friday from March 27th until April 17th on Instagram as New Yorkers stay at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The New York City-based artist began his career as a womenswear fashion designer and now works as a fashion illustrator, artist, and creative consultant for brands including Louis Vuitton, SoHo House, YouTube, and more. For the past two years, Justin has been the featured illustrator at the Holiday Truck at Rockefeller Center.

Viewers can join in on the fun by submitting photos of themselves, their pets, or their favorite personal fashion moment to @rockefellercenter via Instagram direct message by 11:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 9. During Friday's Instagram Live, Justin will recreate some of his favorite submitted photos for everyone to see. After the party, Rockefeller Center will send viewers a digital copy of their new illustration to print at home and share with friends using #RCArtParty.

Justin Teodoro's artwork can be found on Instagram and his website justinteodoro.com. For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.

DETAILS

DATE: Friday, April 10, 2020

TIME: 5:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION: @rockefellercenter on Instagram

instagram.com/rockefellercenter/





