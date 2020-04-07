Join Rockefeller Center's Virtual Happy Hour Art Party Featuring Artist Justin Teodoro
Artists and art lovers alike are invited to join Rockefeller Center's weekly virtual "Happy Hour Art Party," this week featuring artist Justin Teodoro, for a live illustration, in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund, on Friday April 10th at 5:00 p.m. EST on the @rockefellercenter Instagram page.
Justin's "Art Party" is the third installment of Rockefeller Center's virtual art programming series that takes place each Friday from March 27th until April 17th on Instagram as New Yorkers stay at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The New York City-based artist began his career as a womenswear fashion designer and now works as a fashion illustrator, artist, and creative consultant for brands including Louis Vuitton, SoHo House, YouTube, and more. For the past two years, Justin has been the featured illustrator at the Holiday Truck at Rockefeller Center.
Viewers can join in on the fun by submitting photos of themselves, their pets, or their favorite personal fashion moment to @rockefellercenter via Instagram direct message by 11:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 9. During Friday's Instagram Live, Justin will recreate some of his favorite submitted photos for everyone to see. After the party, Rockefeller Center will send viewers a digital copy of their new illustration to print at home and share with friends using #RCArtParty.
Justin Teodoro's artwork can be found on Instagram and his website justinteodoro.com. For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.
DETAILS
DATE: Friday, April 10, 2020
TIME: 5:00 p.m. EST
LOCATION: @rockefellercenter on Instagram
instagram.com/rockefellercenter/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Announces Closing
After 2,828 performances and 360 playing weeks across North America, the producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON announced today that the Jumamosi Company (se... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)