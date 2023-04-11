John Turturro, André De Shields & More to be Featured in LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS Podcast

The Onassis Foundation and PRX has announced a new season of Live from Mount Olympus, created in partnership with the Brooklyn-based theater collective The TEAM and premiering April 18. Combining the artistry of some of the foremost contemporary theater-makers with the timeless stories of Greek myth and the imaginative power of audio, Live from Mount Olympus is an adventure for tweens and families of all ages. In a Critic's Pick review for The New York Times, Maya Phillips called the series "delightful," writing, "Between the rivalries and the affairs, it's everything tweens catch between the morning bell and sixth period, with the added bonus of fantastical landscapes and magical happenings. But there is also heft to these stories." The podcast has nearly reached 600,000 downloads since its debut.

Listen to the season 3 trailer below!

In the new season, dramatizing the story of Atalanta, Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits), Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown), and Keenan Tyler Oliphant (Hadestown) co-direct a cast including Joanne Hernandez as Atalanta, Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz) as Hermes, with performers from The TEAM and alumnae of Epic Theatre Ensemble programs. Celebrated actor John Turturro will guest star as Atalanta's father, King Iasus.

Ancient Greek myths tell tales of many mortal heroes-but only one of them is female. Atalanta is abandoned at birth in the deep forest, where all expect her to perish. Instead, she's adopted by a mama bear, who raises her as her own. As Atalanta grows, she knows she is loved but senses that she is different-she doesn't look like her brother and sister, she runs on two legs faster than they can on four, she has no fur of her own. But if she's not a bear, then what is she?

Artemis teaches the bear girl how to hunt, Athena teaches her the finer points of human society, and Atalanta becomes a skilled archer, ready for adventure. She joins the greatest champions in Greece (who are furious about having a girl in their midst) to hunt a wild boar ravaging Calydon. Atalanta surprises them all. Confronted by so many people who urge her to follow the rules, Atalanta has to fight to forge her own path, and to discover who she is and where she belongs. Once upon a time, myths helped us understand how the world works and how we find our place within it. They still do.

The season's epic tale unfolds over 8 episodes, released weekly on Tuesdays for free across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Overcast.

The cast of Live from Mount Olympus Season 3 features artists from The TEAM including Carlo Alban (Iphiclus), Ben Beckley (Nestor/Boar), Kayla Bennett (Cyrene), Sumaya Bouhbal (Palace Guest), Vinie Burrows (Atropos/Gossipy Bird), Sean Carvajal (Jason), Jill Frutkin (Lachesis/Gossipy Bird/Aphrodite), Abel Garcia (Arcas), Divine Garland (Meleager), Halima Henderson (Palace Guest), Monee Cheri Hunter (Kallisto); Adrienne Hopkins (Sophia), Caroline Hopkins (Prokris), Natalie Hopkins (Eirene), Modesto "Flako" Jimenez (Hippomenes's Friend), Libby King (Athena), Ian Lassitter (Centaur Rhoecus, Tipsy Party Guest), Zhailon Levingston (Announcer), Christina Liberus (Artemis), Nehemiah Luckett (Oeneus), Kimberly Marable (Mama Bear), Jake Margolin (Centaur Hyalaeus, Royal Advisor, Courtier), Justin Medina (Hippomenes), James Harrison Monaco (Ancaeus), Gregg Mozgala (Euripylus), Xavier Pacheco (Peleus), Elena Reyes (Anticlea), Mickey Robinson (Theseus), Cat Rodriguez (Palace Guest, Villager), Max Samuels (Palace Guest), Kristen Sieh (Clotho/Gossipy Bird/Clymene), and Jillian Walker (Althaea).

The series is created and produced by Peabody Award-winning showrunner Julie Burstein, creator of public radio's Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen, and executive-produced by Karen Brooks Hopkins, Senior Advisor of Onassis USA, who served as President of the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) from 1999 to 2015, and co-produced by The TEAM.

Live from Mount Olympus is written by Nathan Yungerberg. This season, The TEAM's Interim Producing Director Nidia Medina and Producing Associate Chandler Smith led production, with support from the new Producing Director Emma Orme. Melissa Friedman of Epic Theater Ensemble provided casting support. Yonatan Rekem served as assistant editor and Claire Striet as production assistant. Audio production and mix was by John Melillo. Music for the season was composed by Magdalini Giannikou and performed by Banda Magda. Jason Adam Katzenstein created the season's illustrations and is series humor consultant.

Live from Mount Olympus has developed a devoted following and garnered vast acclaim since its debut in 2021 with an inaugural season that brought to life the myth of Perseus. The show's second season, which premiered last year and chronicled the story of Persephone, was recently recognized with a silver Signal Award for excellence in the kids podcast category. Live from Mount Olympus has appeared on WIRED's list of the "Best Podcasts for Kids" and has been featured on ABC's "Good Morning America" and WNYC's "All of It with Alison Stewart." It was also nominated for a 2021 Webby Award for best limited series and a 2022 Kidscreen Award for best mixed-media series and was recognized as Best Kids Podcast in Bullhorn's 2021 Podcast Awards.

Combining the talent of contemporary theater with the power of Greek myths and the vivid

immediacy of audio drama, Live from Mount Olympus is a listening adventure for audiences of

all ages. These timeless stories continue to express our human struggle to understand ourselves

and the world we live in.

For more information, please visit onassis.link/olympus.

About the Onassis Foundation

The mission of the Onassis Foundation, founded by Aristotle Onassis in 1975, will always be human-centric; to create the conditions, explore the ideas, and spark the discussions that lead to a better society.

The Foundation works to promote the rich contributions of contemporary Greek culture throughout the world. The Onassis Foundation's work is based in Athens but spans the globe, focusing on culture, healthcare, and education. It has awarded more than 7,500 scholarships to young people worldwide since the late '70s and presents countless cultural events each year. By building the Onassis National Transplant Center until 2024, following the Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center in Athens, it creates the conditions to provide health to all, offering the Greek society a hospital for the transplant of solid organs, as well as a center for research and innovation in the field of organ transplantation.

Through Onassis AiR, a program built on the continuous support of artistic research and practice, aiming to foster a space where the artists set the conditions themselves for the development of their work, the Onassis Foundation supports the existing partnerships and members of its broader ecosystem with the local and international artistic community.

And when it comes to culture, it's not just art; it's a way of living. At Onassis Culture, with the Onassis Stegi as its hub, the Foundation encourages the talent and energy of local and international artists to thrive and starts conversations that aim to shake and shape society. Onassis Stegi is a center of global contemporary culture that, through a series of initiatives and works, promotes dialogue about democracy, social and environmental justice, racial and gender equality, and LGBTQIA+ rights.

Movement Radio is Onassis Stegi's international web radio, thus a cultural platform that focuses on new music productions, speaking through sounds and ideas, tracing current political and critical thought, and crossing an imaginary archipelago for the bolstering of dialog that goes beyond borders and dates.

The Onassis YouTube Channel is constantly evolving and growing bigger by adding new productions, digital concerts, documentaries, online discussions, and unique content, bringing our common digital future into focus.

In the US, the Onassis Foundation offers generous support for and curation of cultural programming across various art forms and creative endeavors. Onassis USA, based in New York, includes ONX Studio for Extended Reality, an accelerator, a subsidized workspace, and an exhibition gallery located in the Onassis Gallery of Olympic Tower in Manhattan.

About PRX

PRX is a non-profit public media company specializing in audio journalism and storytelling. PRX serves independent producers and organizations by helping them connect to their most engaged, supportive audiences. One of the world's leading podcast publishers, PRX works in partnership with TED, PBS, the Smithsonian, Futuro Media, GBH, Religion of Sports, and more. PRX is also home to Radiotopia, known as one of the most creative and successful podcast networks. In addition, PRX distributes trusted public radio programming to hundreds of stations nationwide, including "The World," "The Moth Radio Hour," "This American Life," "Snap Judgment," "Reveal," "The Takeaway," and "Latino USA." PRX programs have been recognized by the Peabody Awards, the duPont-Columbia Awards, the IDA Documentary Awards, and the Pulitzer Prizes. In 2022, Futuro Media and PRX won a Pulitzer Prize.

About the TEAM

Founded in 2004, The TEAM is an award-winning, internationally-celebrated theater collective dedicated to creating new work about the experience of living in America today. Led by Tony Award-winning Artistic Director Rachel Chavkin, and spirited by some of the most wild and deep artists making today, The TEAM has created 11 works-including Mission Drift, RoosevElvis, and Primer for a Failed Superpower-and presented them nationally at theaters like The Public Theater, PS122, A.R.T, and Walker Art Center, and internationally at London's National Theatre, Royal Court Theatre, Barbican, and Almeida Theatre, Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre, Lisbon's Culturgest, and the Hong Kong Arts Festival.

Current TEAM programming includes but is not limited to: the development of its newest "mainstage" work, Reconstructing (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside), which is powered by a team of over 20 artists; The Petri Projects Program, an artist-driven new work development lab; and Live From Mount Olympus.