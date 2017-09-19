John Stamos, Weird Al to Star in WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: IN CONCERT

Variety reports that John Stamos will join forces with Weird Al Yankovic in a live-in-concert production of the Warner Bros' film, Broadway adaptation, and Roald Dahl classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The concert will take place Nov. 3 and 4 at the Hollywood Bowl. Joining the cast will be "Stranger Things" and "It" star Finn Wolfhard in the role of Charlie Bucket.

Stamos will take on the iconic role of eccentric factory owner Willy Wonka, while "Weird Al" Yankovic will play the Oompa Loompas. Also in the cast are Elle King as nasty Veruca Salt, Giancarlo Esposito as The Candy Man, Ingrid Michaelson as Mrs. Bucket, and Richard Kind as Grandpa Joe.

Among the musical numbers included in the concert will be "The Candy Man," "I've Got A Golden Ticket," and "Oompa-Loompa Doompadee-Doo". The performers will be accompanied on stage by multi-instrumental band DeVotchka and a musical ensemble conducted by Jeff Hoeppner.

In addition, the show will feature 'Smell-O-Rama', in which audience members will be presented with exclusive Scratch-N-Sniff Golden Tickets. Other special features will include a costume contest and special projections created by painter, designer, and illustrator Shag.



Commented Stamos, "Willy Wonka is the first movie I ever saw. The film was released at a time when you could bring your own popcorn to the movie theater. I filled a whole grocery bag full of popcorn, but never touched it because I was so fascinated with what was going on behind Willy's eyes. Gene Wilder as Willy was pure magic. Every time I watch the movie, and I've watched it more than several hundred times, I find something new. It becomes deeper, weirder, more charming and more of a mystery."



Tickets for the event go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Click here for more details.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

